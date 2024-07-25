Koa Moana 24: Junior Marines PT with SgtMaj

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in an E-3 and below physical training event spearheaded by the battalion sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Jorge Delgadillo, to enhance physical readiness during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, July 27, 2024. 1st MLG sustains warfighting readiness throughout fulfilling global force management requirements, providing capabilities aligned with I Marine Expeditionary Force, and operational needs through manning, training, and equipping of combat-credible forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

