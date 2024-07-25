240725-N-FG645-1152 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 25, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Meleana Lolesio, from Pago Pago, American Samoa, left, and Seaman Jeavonie Spencer, from Houston, tie-down an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O’Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 19:33 Photo ID: 8553631 VIRIN: 240725-N-FG645-1152 Resolution: 6505x4337 Size: 2.82 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, O’Kane Sailors conduct flight operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.