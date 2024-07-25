Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Helicopter lands on O’Kane’s flight deck [Image 2 of 7]

    Helicopter lands on O’Kane’s flight deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240725-N-FG645-1449 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 25, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, prepares to land on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O’Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 19:33
    Photo ID: 8553622
    VIRIN: 240725-N-FG645-1449
    Resolution: 6137x4091
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter lands on O’Kane’s flight deck [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    O’Kane Sailors conduct flight operations
    Helicopter lands on O’Kane’s flight deck
    O’Kane Sailors conduct flight operations
    O’Kane Sailors conduct flight operations
    O’Kane Sailor conducts flight operations
    O’Kane Sailors conduct flight operations
    O’Kane Sailors conduct flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download