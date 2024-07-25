Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 145th Civil Engineering Squadron takes on the Pu’uhonua O Waianae Innovative Readiness Training project [Image 20 of 20]

    The 145th Civil Engineering Squadron takes on the Pu’uhonua O Waianae Innovative Readiness Training project

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Senior Airman Patrick T. Wright, 145th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) fire protection specialist (left), and Staff Sgt. Alexander K. Montgomery, 145th CES structural craftsman, finish concrete for the foundation of a house at the worksite of Pu’uhonua O Waianae, Waianae, Hawaii, July 17 2024. The 145th CES participated in the Pu’uhonua O Waianae Innovative Readiness Training project to build permanent shelter for the local villagers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 19:12
