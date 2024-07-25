The 145th Civil Engineering Squadron takes on the Pu’uhonua O Waianae Innovative Readiness Training project

Senior Airman Patrick T. Wright, 145th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) fire protection specialist (left), and Staff Sgt. Alexander K. Montgomery, 145th CES structural craftsman, finish concrete for the foundation of a house at the worksite of Pu’uhonua O Waianae, Waianae, Hawaii, July 17 2024. The 145th CES participated in the Pu’uhonua O Waianae Innovative Readiness Training project to build permanent shelter for the local villagers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)

