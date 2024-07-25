Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWR day Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    MWR day Awards Ceremony

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Omayra Ramirez, Commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, gives a speech during an MWR day at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, 2024. The Morale, Welfare and Recreation program is crucial for enhancing Soldiers' quality of life, boosting morale and promoting overall well-being, which contributes to a more resilient force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Melendez)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 17:38
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    MWR
    Siempre Presente
    Annual Training 2024
    Courage Commitment Competence
    Make it Challenging

