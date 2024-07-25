MWR day Awards Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Omayra Ramirez, Commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, poses with the 1st place team with the overall victors of the MWR day at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, 2024. The Morale, Welfare and Recreation program is crucial for enhancing Soldiers' quality of life, boosting morale and promoting overall well-being, which contributes to a more resilient force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Melendez)

