Soldiers of the 593d Expeditionary Sustainment Command participate in a unit run, July 26, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman, commanding general of the 593d ESC, led the formation, consisting of: Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 62d Medical Brigade, 53d Transportation Battalion, and 13th Sustainment Support Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 14:34
|Photo ID:
|8553021
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-HL390-3693
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 593d ESC Unit Run [Image 19 of 19], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.