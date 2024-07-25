Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    593d ESC Unit Run [Image 7 of 19]

    593d ESC Unit Run

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of the 593d Expeditionary Sustainment Command participate in a unit run, July 26, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman, commanding general of the 593d ESC, led the formation, consisting of: Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 62d Medical Brigade, 53d Transportation Battalion, and 13th Sustainment Support Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 14:34
    Photo ID: 8552997
    VIRIN: 240726-A-HL390-8306
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 593d ESC Unit Run [Image 19 of 19], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    formation
    physical training
    run
    espirit de corps
    Be All You Can Be

