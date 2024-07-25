Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eyes and ears open on simulated patrol [Image 2 of 3]

    Eyes and ears open on simulated patrol

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Soldiers establish security and keep in touch with fellow members of 366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company during a dismounted tactical mission July 24 during Annual Training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 11:18
    Photo ID: 8552055
    VIRIN: 240724-O-HX738-5231
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.15 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eyes and ears open on simulated patrol [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New York
    Massachusetts
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company

