Medics practice on a simulated casualty as members of the 366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, based in New York,

complete the final live fire exercise July 24 as part of their Annual Training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 11:18 Photo ID: 8552072 VIRIN: 240724-O-HX738-8530 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.93 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Train as you fight [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.