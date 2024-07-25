Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMRDC Mobile Training Team Supports Joint Multinational Effort in United Arab Emirates [Image 2 of 3]

    USAMRDC Mobile Training Team Supports Joint Multinational Effort in United Arab Emirates

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Staff Sgt. Andres Loor of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Institute of Chemical Defense, left, accepts a plaque from Staff Brigadier Dr. Aysha Sultan Al Dhaheri, executive director of the Military Health Executive Directorate in the UAE Ministry of Defence, following the completion of the Medical Management of Chemical and Biological Casualties course offered by a Mobile Training Team from the Chemical Casualty Care Division of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Institute of Chemical Defense at Zayed Military City, United Arab Emirates, in May 2024.

