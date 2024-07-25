USAMRDC Mobile Training Team Supports Joint Multinational Effort in United Arab Emirates

Staff Sgt. Andres Loor of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Institute of Chemical Defense, left, accepts a plaque from Staff Brigadier Dr. Aysha Sultan Al Dhaheri, executive director of the Military Health Executive Directorate in the UAE Ministry of Defence, following the completion of the Medical Management of Chemical and Biological Casualties course offered by a Mobile Training Team from the Chemical Casualty Care Division of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Institute of Chemical Defense at Zayed Military City, United Arab Emirates, in May 2024.
