Personnel from the United Arab Emirates’ Medical Services Corps practice triage for chemical agent casualties during a five-day Medical Management of Chemical and Biological Casualties course conducted by the Mobile Training Team from the Chemical Casualty Care Division of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Institute of Chemical Defense at Zayed Military City, UAE, in May 2024. (photo credit: Lt. Col. Devin Wiles, USAMRICD)
USAMRDC Mobile Training Team Supports Joint Multinational Effort in United Arab Emirates
