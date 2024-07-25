Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMRDC Mobile Training Team Supports Joint Multinational Effort in United Arab Emirates [Image 3 of 3]

    USAMRDC Mobile Training Team Supports Joint Multinational Effort in United Arab Emirates

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Personnel from the United Arab Emirates’ Medical Services Corps practice triage for chemical agent casualties during a five-day Medical Management of Chemical and Biological Casualties course conducted by the Mobile Training Team from the Chemical Casualty Care Division of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Institute of Chemical Defense at Zayed Military City, UAE, in May 2024. (photo credit: Lt. Col. Devin Wiles, USAMRICD)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 11:17
    Photo ID: 8552047
    VIRIN: 240531-O-SG040-1003
    Resolution: 935x692
    Size: 204.57 KB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    USAMRDC Mobile Training Team Supports Joint Multinational Effort in United Arab Emirates

    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

