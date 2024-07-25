Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 09:43 Photo ID: 8551875 VIRIN: 240627-F-BT522-1048 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.48 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 445th AES, 711th HPW collaborate to improve en route patient care [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.