    445th AES, 711th HPW collaborate to improve en route patient care [Image 3 of 3]

    445th AES, 711th HPW collaborate to improve en route patient care

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Diego Weithoener, 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, uses the prototype Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit, or BATDOK, application during a C-17 Globemaster III AE training flight to Prestwick-Glasgow Airfield, Scotland, June 27, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly)

    C-17
    C-17 Globemaster III
    445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    BATDOK
    445th AES
    en route patient care

