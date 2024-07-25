U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Diego Weithoener, 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, uses the prototype Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit, or BATDOK, application during a C-17 Globemaster III AE training flight to Prestwick-Glasgow Airfield, Scotland, June 27, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly)
445th AES, 711th HPW collaborate to improve en route patient care
