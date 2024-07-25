U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Lovingshimer, 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, uses the prototype Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit, or BATDOK, application during a training flight on a C-17 Globemaster III from Ohio on their way to annual tour in Hawaii, May 9, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joel McCullough)
445th AES, 711th HPW collaborate to improve en route patient care
