U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Lovingshimer, 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, uses the prototype Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit, or BATDOK, application during a training flight on a C-17 Globemaster III from Ohio on their way to annual tour in Hawaii, May 9, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joel McCullough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 09:43 Photo ID: 8551873 VIRIN: 200509-F-EB138-1110 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.64 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 445th AES, 711th HPW collaborate to improve en route patient care [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joel McCullough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.