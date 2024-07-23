Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99th ERS Change of Command [Image 2 of 7]

    99th ERS Change of Command

    GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph J. Raisner, 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron incoming commander had his name recently printed on the U-2 Dragon Lady and was revealed during a change of command ceremony at RAF Fairford, England July 26, 2024. The ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of the unit's responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)

    This work, 99th ERS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS

