U.S. Air Force Col. Charles G. Cameron, left, 9th Operations Group commander, presents the guidon to Lt. Col. Joseph J. Raisner, right, 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron incoming commander during a change of command ceremony at RAF Fairford, England July 26, 2024. The ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of the unit's responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 06:57
|Photo ID:
|8551764
|VIRIN:
|240726-F-QN763-1096
|Resolution:
|5296x3524
|Size:
|13.5 MB
|Location:
|GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 99th ERS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.