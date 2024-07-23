Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii [Image 10 of 12]

    Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Sailors assigned to Amerigo Vespucci, the historic sailing ship and training vessel of the Italian Navy, are greeted with leis after arriving at Pier 9 in Honolulu Harbor July 25, 2024. The ship is on the 21st stage of its World Tour, following an 18-day, 2,500-mile-long voyage from Los Angeles. The Vespucci "World Tour" initiative, strongly supported by Italy’s Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, combines the traditional training activities of the Officer Cadets with the promotion of Made in Italy excellence. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 06:34
    Photo ID: 8551755
    VIRIN: 240725-N-KN989-1060
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 696.59 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii
    Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii
    Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii
    Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii
    Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii
    Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii
    Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii
    Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii
    Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii
    Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii
    Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii
    Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Italy
    CNRH
    Hawaii
    Marina Militare
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Amerigo Vespucci

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download