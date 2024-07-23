Amerigo Vespucci Visits Hawaii

Sailors assigned to Amerigo Vespucci, the historic sailing ship and training vessel of the Italian Navy, are greeted with leis after arriving at Pier 9 in Honolulu Harbor July 25, 2024. The ship is on the 21st stage of its World Tour, following an 18-day, 2,500-mile-long voyage from Los Angeles. The Vespucci "World Tour" initiative, strongly supported by Italy’s Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, combines the traditional training activities of the Officer Cadets with the promotion of Made in Italy excellence. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

Date Taken: 07.25.2024