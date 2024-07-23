COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS City of Bismarck

SINGAPORE (July 23, 2024) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) and U.S. Pacific Fleet Executive Agent for Pacific Partnership, left, explains the mission to local reporters aboard the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9), during a scheduled port visit to Singapore Naval Installation (SNI) as part of Pacific Partnership. Now in its 20th iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan)

