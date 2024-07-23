Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS City of Bismarck [Image 6 of 7]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS City of Bismarck

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (July 23, 2024) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) and U.S. Pacific Fleet Executive Agent for Pacific Partnership, middle-right, explains the mission to local reporters aboard the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9), during a scheduled port visit to Singapore Naval Installation (SNI) as part of Pacific Partnership. Now in its 20th iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 03:15
    Photo ID: 8551587
    VIRIN: 240723-N-DB724-1050
    Resolution: 7834x5223
    Size: 8.59 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS City of Bismarck [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS City of Bismarck
    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS City of Bismarck
    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS City of Bismarck
    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS City of Bismarck
    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS City of Bismarck
    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS City of Bismarck
    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS City of Bismarck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    U.S. Navy
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    USNS City of Bismarck
    PP 24.2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download