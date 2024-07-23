U.S. Army Sgt. Fabian Martinez, assigned to 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, and Capt. Brandon Chung, a flight surgeon from the 602nd Aviation Support Battalion attached to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, pose for a photo before participating in a mission to perform a forward arming refueling point during Orient Shield 24 at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 25, 2024.



Soldiers practiced the fueling procedures by utilizing a field expedient method commonly referred to as "Fat Cow." This method consists of using the CH-47F Chinook helicopter as a fuel source for other aircraft.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)

Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 Location: JP