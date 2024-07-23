Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 24 "Fat Cow" training [Image 3 of 4]

    Orient Shield 24 &quot;Fat Cow&quot; training

    JAPAN

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Sgt. Fabian Martinez, assigned to 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, and Capt. Brandon Chung, a flight surgeon from the 602nd Aviation Support Battalion attached to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, pose for a photo before participating in a mission to perform a forward arming refueling point during Orient Shield 24 at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 25, 2024.

    Soldiers practiced the fueling procedures by utilizing a field expedient method commonly referred to as "Fat Cow." This method consists of using the CH-47F Chinook helicopter as a fuel source for other aircraft.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 02:09
    OrientShield24
    OS24

