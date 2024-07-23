U.S. Army Sgt. Gabriel Lucero, assigned to 3rd General Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, pulls a fuel line to a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during a “fat cow” refueling exercise during Orient Shield 24 at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 25, 2024.

Soldiers practiced the fueling procedures by utilizing a field expedient method commonly referred to as "Fat Cow." This method consists of using the CH-47F Chinook helicopter as a fuel source for other aircraft.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)

This work, Orient Shield 24 "Fat Cow" training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jacob Lockhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.