    Orient Shield 24 "Fat Cow" training [Image 4 of 4]

    Orient Shield 24 &quot;Fat Cow&quot; training

    JAPAN

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Sgt. Gabriel Lucero, assigned to 3rd General Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, pulls a fuel line to a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during a “fat cow” refueling exercise during Orient Shield 24 at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 25, 2024.
    Soldiers practiced the fueling procedures by utilizing a field expedient method commonly referred to as "Fat Cow." This method consists of using the CH-47F Chinook helicopter as a fuel source for other aircraft.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jacob Lockhart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 02:09
