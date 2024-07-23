Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 24 JGSDF MP Gift Exchange [Image 2 of 2]

    Orient Shield 24 JGSDF MP Gift Exchange

    JAPAN

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jon Soles 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Col. Takatoshi Noguchi, commander of the Middle Army Military Police, presents a coin to U.S. Army Capt. Nichole Freas, assigned to U.S. Army Japan (USARJ), at Camp Imazu, July 23, 2024. The JGSDF Middle Army Military Police conducted traffic controls, MP patrols, and other MP duties with U.S. Army Soldiers from the 247th Military Police Detachment and the 539th Military Police Company during Orient Shield 24.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jon Soles)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Location: JP
    OrientShield24
    OS24

