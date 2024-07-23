Orient Shield 24 JGSDF MP Gift Exchange

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Col. Takatoshi Noguchi, commander of the Middle Army Military Police, presents a coin to U.S. Army Capt. Nichole Freas, assigned to U.S. Army Japan (USARJ), at Camp Imazu, July 23, 2024. The JGSDF Middle Army Military Police conducted traffic controls, MP patrols, and other MP duties with U.S. Army Soldiers from the 247th Military Police Detachment and the 539th Military Police Company during Orient Shield 24.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jon Soles)

