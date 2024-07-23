U.S. Army Capt. Nichole Freas presents a gift on behalf of U.S. Army Japan (USARJ) to Col.Takatoshi Noguchi, commander of Japan Middle Army Military Police (MP), at Camp Imazu, July 23, 2024. The Japan Middle Army MPs conducted traffic controls, MP patrols and other MP duties with U.S. Army Soldiers from the 247th Military Police Detachment and the 539th Military Police Company during Orient Shield 24. Gifts were exchanged in recognition of the cooperative training between U.S. Army Japan and the Japan Middle Army military police.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jon Soles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 00:07 Photo ID: 8551384 VIRIN: 240723-A-PZ304-1101 Resolution: 2048x1972 Size: 687.29 KB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Orient Shield 24 JGSDF MP Gift Exchange [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Jon Soles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.