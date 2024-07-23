Soldiers from Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 144th Infantry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard respond to an attack during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Johnson, La., July 25th, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Fleshman, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 21:03 Photo ID: 8551256 VIRIN: 240725-Z-CX442-5524 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.62 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3-144th Infantry Regiment respond to an attack at JRTC 24-09 [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Kayla Fleshman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.