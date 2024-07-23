Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-144th Infantry Regiment responds to an attack at JRTC 24-09 [Image 1 of 4]

    3-144th Infantry Regiment responds to an attack at JRTC 24-09

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Fleshman 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 144th Infantry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard respond to an attack during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Johnson, La., July 25th, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Fleshman, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 21:03
    Photo ID: 8551253
    VIRIN: 240725-Z-CX442-8608
    Resolution: 5496x3664
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-144th Infantry Regiment responds to an attack at JRTC 24-09 [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Kayla Fleshman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3-144th Infantry Regiment responds to an attack at JRTC 24-09
    3-144th Infantry Regiment respond to an attack at JRTC 24-09
    3-144th Infantry Regiment respond to an attack at JRTC 24-09
    3-144th Infantry Regiment respond to an attack at JRTC 24-09

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    attack
    Texas Army National Guard
    Medics
    JRTC 24-09
    TAARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download