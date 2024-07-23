A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) as an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, operates on the flight deck during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 24. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 19:51 Photo ID: 8551105 VIRIN: 240724-N-JS660-1063 Resolution: 5135x7703 Size: 15.2 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dual operations aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.