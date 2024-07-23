Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dual operations aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25) [Image 2 of 4]

    Dual operations aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) monitor MH-60S Seahawks, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, as a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, approaches the well deck during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 24. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 19:54
    Photo ID: 8551100
    VIRIN: 240724-N-JS660-1105
    Resolution: 7073x4715
    Size: 12.93 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dual operations aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Somerset Sailors transit the flight deck to refuel MH-60S Seahawk
    Dual operations aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25)
    MH-60S Seahawk approaches the flight deck of USS Somerset (LPD 25)
    Dual operations aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    TAGS

    LCAC
    Flight Quarters
    Third Fleet
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download