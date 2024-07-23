Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 36 of 36]

    JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbird” flies by a Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2024. Various aerial and ground performers, including the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, The Golden Knights, will perform in Alaska’s largest two-day event of world-class aerial acrobatics and military demonstrations at ATOH, a biennial event JBER hosts to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

