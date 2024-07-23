JBER hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

The U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over a German Air Force PA-200 Tornado during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2024. Various aerial and ground performers, including the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, The Golden Knights, will perform in Alaska’s largest two-day event of world-class aerial acrobatics and military demonstrations at ATOH, a biennial event JBER hosts to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

