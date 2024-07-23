Yuma Test Center team lead honored by Yuma Police Department

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Yuma Police Department (YPD) Chief Thomas Garrity (center) speaks at a ceremony honoring Rick Ramirez, team lead for wheeled vehicles at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s Maintenance Branch (left) on July 25, 2024 as Yuma Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls (right) looks on. Ramirez assisted a YPD officer struggling with a suspect in Yuma in January 2023.

