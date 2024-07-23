Yuma Test Center team lead honored by Yuma Police Department

Yuma Police Department (YPD) Chief Thomas Garrity (center) speaks at a ceremony honoring Rick Ramirez, team lead for wheeled vehicles at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s Maintenance Branch (left) on July 25, 2024 as Yuma Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls (right) looks on. Ramirez assisted a YPD officer struggling with a suspect in Yuma in January 2023.

