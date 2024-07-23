Yuma Test Center team lead honored by Yuma Police Department

Rick Ramirez (left), team lead for wheeled vehicles in Yuma Test Center's Maintenance Branch, is praised by Yuma Test Center Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks (right) in a ceremony honoring his assistance to a Yuma Police Department officer struggling with a suspect in early 2023. “He went over a year without saying anything—that humility combined with courage is just incredible,” said Hicks.
