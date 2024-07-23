Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yuma Test Center team lead honored by Yuma Police Department [Image 2 of 3]

    Yuma Test Center team lead honored by Yuma Police Department

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Rick Ramirez (left), team lead for wheeled vehicles in Yuma Test Center's Maintenance Branch, is praised by Yuma Test Center Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks (right) in a ceremony honoring his assistance to a Yuma Police Department officer struggling with a suspect in early 2023. “He went over a year without saying anything—that humility combined with courage is just incredible,” said Hicks.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 17:05
    Photo ID: 8550571
    VIRIN: 240725-O-WH463-6496
    Resolution: 4844x3600
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yuma Test Center team lead honored by Yuma Police Department [Image 3 of 3], by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yuma Test Center team lead honored by Yuma Police Department
    Yuma Test Center team lead honored by Yuma Police Department
    Yuma Test Center team lead honored by Yuma Police Department

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yuma Test Center team lead honored by Yuma Police Department

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download