Rick Ramirez (left), team lead for wheeled vehicles in Yuma Test Center's Maintenance Branch, is praised by Yuma Test Center Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks (right) in a ceremony honoring his assistance to a Yuma Police Department officer struggling with a suspect in early 2023. “He went over a year without saying anything—that humility combined with courage is just incredible,” said Hicks.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 17:05 Photo ID: 8550571 VIRIN: 240725-O-WH463-6496 Resolution: 4844x3600 Size: 1.88 MB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yuma Test Center team lead honored by Yuma Police Department [Image 3 of 3], by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.