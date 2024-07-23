Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The buzz of Cordell Hull Lake: USACE’s new pollination effort [Image 5 of 5]

    The buzz of Cordell Hull Lake: USACE’s new pollination effort

    CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Braden Simmons 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Four bees hang on to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park ranger Stone Fagan's gloved hand as he tends to the hives, July 22, 2024. Cordell Hull Lake has recently received bee hives from HoneyBee Tennessee to increase local pollination efforts. (USACE Photo by Braden Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8550392
    VIRIN: 240722-A-KJ508-1001
    Resolution: 5387x3375
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The buzz of Cordell Hull Lake: USACE’s new pollination effort [Image 5 of 5], by Braden Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The buzz of Cordell Hull Lake: USACE’s new pollination effort
    The buzz of Cordell Hull Lake: USACE’s new pollination effort
    The buzz of Cordell Hull Lake: USACE’s new pollination effort
    The buzz of Cordell Hull Lake: USACE’s new pollination effort
    The buzz of Cordell Hull Lake: USACE’s new pollination effort

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The buzz of Cordell Hull Lake: USACE&rsquo;s new pollination effort

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    beekeeping
    Park Rangers
    Cordell Hull Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download