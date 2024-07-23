Iowa Soldiers pose for a photo

Soldiers with Company A, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, pose for a photo during an eXportable Combat Training (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley on July 20, 2024. These Soldiers spent weeks in the Camp Ripley training area, where they trained in a simulated combat environment. XCTC is designed to test platoon-level proficiency and build readiness in the Iowa Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Reed)

