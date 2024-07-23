Spc. Dante Brunson, from Clinton, Iowa (left), an infantryman assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, poses for a photo with a fellow Soldier from Company A during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley on July 20, 2024. These Soldiers spent the majority of XCTC in the Camp Ripley training area in a simulated combat environment to build readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Reed)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 15:28
|Photo ID:
|8550351
|VIRIN:
|240720-A-NS148-1862
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
|Hometown:
|CLINTON, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa Soldiers pose for a photo [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Ryan Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.