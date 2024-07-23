Iowa Soldiers pose for a photo

Spc. Dante Brunson, from Clinton, Iowa (left), an infantryman assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, poses for a photo with a fellow Soldier from Company A during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley on July 20, 2024. These Soldiers spent the majority of XCTC in the Camp Ripley training area in a simulated combat environment to build readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Reed)

