Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi assumed command of the 88th Readiness Division from Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker during a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. on July 20, 2024. The ceremony was held at the historic Fort McCoy Commemorative Area.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 15:05
|Photo ID:
|8550324
|VIRIN:
|240720-A-YK713-7467
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
This work, 88th RD change of command [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Bob Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS