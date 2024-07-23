Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th RD change of command [Image 21 of 21]

    88th RD change of command

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bob Yarbrough 

    88th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi assumed command of the 88th Readiness Division from Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker during a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. on July 20, 2024. The ceremony was held at the historic Fort McCoy Commemorative Area.

