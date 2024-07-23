88th RD change of command

Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi assumed command of the 88th Readiness Division from Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker during a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. on July 20, 2024. The ceremony was held at the historic Fort McCoy Commemorative Area.

