    88th RD change of command [Image 20 of 21]

    88th RD change of command

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Kaleen Holliday 

    88th Readiness Division

    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, United States Army Reserve Command, addressed the audience while presiding over the 88th RD change of command at Fort McCoy, Wis. on July 20, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 15:05
    Photo ID: 8550322
    VIRIN: 240720-O-FC774-7674
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th RD change of command [Image 21 of 21], by Kaleen Holliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    change of command
    Fort McCoy
    Matthew Baker
    Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General
    88th Readiness Division (88th RD)
    Joseph Ricciardi

