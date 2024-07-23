NAVSUP Vice Commander Meets with Interns

Interns working at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) stand for a portrait with NAVSUP Vice Command Kurt Wendelken (back row, third from the left) following a lunch-and-learn session at NAVSUP Headquarters, July 24, 2024. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
