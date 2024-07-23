Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP Vice Commander Meets with Interns [Image 2 of 6]

    NAVSUP Vice Commander Meets with Interns

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Kurt Wendelken, vice commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), meets with NAVSUP interns during a lunch-and-learn session at NAVSUP Headquarters, July 24, 2024. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

