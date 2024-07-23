NAVSUP Vice Commander Meets with Interns

Kurt Wendelken, vice commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), meets with NAVSUP interns during a lunch-and-learn session at NAVSUP Headquarters, July 24, 2024. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

