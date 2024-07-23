The first of 12 buildings in the Smoke Bomb Hill area was taken down recently. The demolition came after leadership from the Army Materiel Command, Installation Management Command, and Fort Liberty deemed the 50-year-old barracks unfit for occupancy. The demolition of the Volar-style barracks will pave the way for the construction of new, modern living quarters that will provide a safe, healthy, and comfortable environment for Soldiers. The new barracks are expected to be completed by 2025. (Photo by Stephen Blanchard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, Resident Engineer at Seymour Johnson AFB)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 10:49 Photo ID: 8549597 VIRIN: 240718-A-HT663-7264 Resolution: 1497x1677 Size: 1.12 MB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barracks Demo at Fort Liberty [Image 2 of 2], by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.