Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barracks Demo at Fort Liberty [Image 1 of 2]

    Barracks Demo at Fort Liberty

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    The first of 12 buildings in the Smoke Bomb Hill area was taken down recently. The demolition came after leadership from the Army Materiel Command, Installation Management Command, and Fort Liberty deemed the 50-year-old barracks unfit for occupancy. The demolition of the Volar-style barracks will pave the way for the construction of new, modern living quarters that will provide a safe, healthy, and comfortable environment for Soldiers. The new barracks are expected to be completed by 2025. (Photo by Stephen Blanchard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, Resident Engineer at Seymour Johnson AFB)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 10:49
    Photo ID: 8549597
    VIRIN: 240718-A-HT663-7264
    Resolution: 1497x1677
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barracks Demo at Fort Liberty [Image 2 of 2], by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barracks Demo at Fort Liberty
    Savannah District assists with demolition mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MILCON
    Savannah District
    SMOKE BOMB HILL BARRACKS
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort Liberty N.C

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download