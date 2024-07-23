Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Savannah District assists with demolition mission [Image 2 of 2]

    Savannah District assists with demolition mission

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Stephen Blanchard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, Resident Engineer at Seymour Johnson AFB and Terry Brooks, USACE, Savannah District, Mechanical Engineer at SJAFB, were at the recent Fort Liberty VOLAR barracks demolition ceremony. The Savannah District provided Quality Assurance support to Huntsville District for the demolition contract of the 50-year-old barracks. The barracks were deemed unfit in 2023 and taking them down was a milestone toward constructing new barracks and ultimately improving living conditions for Soldiers in the future. There are 12 buildings in the Smoke Bomb Hill area (where the event took place) that are slated for demolition. (Photo by Karl Vanstavoren, USACE, Savannah District, Resident Engineer at Fort Liberty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 10:49
    Photo ID: 8549610
    VIRIN: 240718-A-HT663-8704
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1017.19 KB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Savannah District assists with demolition mission [Image 2 of 2], by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barracks Demo at Fort Liberty
    Savannah District assists with demolition mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download