Savannah District assists with demolition mission

Stephen Blanchard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, Resident Engineer at Seymour Johnson AFB and Terry Brooks, USACE, Savannah District, Mechanical Engineer at SJAFB, were at the recent Fort Liberty VOLAR barracks demolition ceremony. The Savannah District provided Quality Assurance support to Huntsville District for the demolition contract of the 50-year-old barracks. The barracks were deemed unfit in 2023 and taking them down was a milestone toward constructing new barracks and ultimately improving living conditions for Soldiers in the future. There are 12 buildings in the Smoke Bomb Hill area (where the event took place) that are slated for demolition. (Photo by Karl Vanstavoren, USACE, Savannah District, Resident Engineer at Fort Liberty)

