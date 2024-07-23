149 KY NG IN BAT mortar crew training

Members from the Kentucky National Guard Field Artillery Regiment complete mortar crew evaluation tables at Fort Knox, Kentucky July 19, 2024. The crew shot three M252 mortars working through simulated movement to contact missions, direct and indirect alignment fire missions and more to certify as a platoon size element.

