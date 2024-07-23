Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149 KY NG IN BAT mortar crew training [Image 4 of 6]

    149 KY NG IN BAT mortar crew training

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Members from the 149 Kentucky National Guard Field Artillery Regiment complete mortar crew evaluation tables at Fort Knox, Kentucky July 19, 2024. The crew shot three M252 mortars working through simulated movement to contact missions, direct and indirect alignment fire missions and more to certify as a platoon size element.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 08:57
    Photo ID: 8549385
    VIRIN: 240719-O-GF376-9607
    Resolution: 3648x3648
    Size: 572.22 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, 149 KY NG IN BAT mortar crew training [Image 6 of 6], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Knox
    Army
    National Guard
    Kentucy

