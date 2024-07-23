VMM-165 (Rein.) Tests TACAN Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Laura Rodriguez, an air traffic control navigational aids technician assigned to the Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Tennessee, disassembles an expeditionary tactical air navigational system (TACAN) after conducting a capabilities test aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

