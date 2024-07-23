Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Tests TACAN Aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 5]

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Tests TACAN Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Herbert Colon, an air traffic control navigational aids technician assigned to the Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Puerto Rico, uses a radio to test an expeditionary tactical air navigational system’s (TACAN) shipboard capabilities aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 04:00
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    15th MEU
    air traffic controller
    MACG
    VMM-165
    TACAN
    USMCNews

