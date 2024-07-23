Spc. Caleb Horton from Task Force Guardian, comprised of 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment awaits transportation to assault an objective while at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 23, 2024. The goal of the JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations across a wide variety of scenarios. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 22:12
|Photo ID:
|8548820
|VIRIN:
|240723-Z-EE360-1004
|Resolution:
|5565x3710
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Soldiers of Task Force Guardian load up to take objective 'SALT' while at JRTC 24-09 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jason Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.