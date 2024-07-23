Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Soldiers of Task Force Guardian load up to take objective 'SALT' while at JRTC 24-09 [Image 1 of 6]

    The Soldiers of Task Force Guardian load up to take objective 'SALT' while at JRTC 24-09

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Danielle Hubbard from Task Force Guardian, comprised of 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment stands guard while her unit awaits transportation to assault an objective while at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 23, 2024. The goal of the JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations across a wide variety of scenarios. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 22:12
    Photo ID: 8548818
    VIRIN: 240723-Z-EE360-1003
    Resolution: 2587x2587
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Soldiers of Task Force Guardian load up to take objective 'SALT' while at JRTC 24-09 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jason Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Soldiers of Task Force Guardian load up to take objective 'SALT' while at JRTC 24-09
    The Soldiers of Task Force Guardian load up to take objective 'SALT' while at JRTC 24-09
    The Soldiers of Task Force Guardian load up to take objective 'SALT' while at JRTC 24-09
    The Soldiers of Task Force Guardian load up to take objective 'SALT' while at JRTC 24-09
    The Soldiers of Task Force Guardian load up to take objective 'SALT' while at JRTC 24-09
    The Soldiers of Task Force Guardian load up to take objective 'SALT' while at JRTC 24-09

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    41ST
    2-162
    INFANTRY
    1-186
    ORARNG
    JRTC 24-09

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download