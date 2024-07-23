Missile Defense Agency, Military Leaders Brief Government and Community Leaders in Advance of Guam Flight Test

ASAN, Guam (July 25, 2024) – Members of the Guam 37th Legislature meet with Missile Defense Agency and military representatives at Joint Region Marianas (JRM) headquarters in Asan, July. 23.



John Bier, program director for the Guam Defense System for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA); Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia; Rear Adm. Brent Devore, commander, JRM; and Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, commander, 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, meet with Government of Guam and community leaders in a series of briefings July 23-24. The briefings provided an overview of the Proposed Final Guam Flight Test Environmental Assessment/Overseas Environmental Assessment that is currently available for public comment. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)

