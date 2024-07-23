Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missile Defense Agency, Military Leaders Brief Government and Community Leaders in Advance of Guam Flight Test [Image 3 of 8]

    Missile Defense Agency, Military Leaders Brief Government and Community Leaders in Advance of Guam Flight Test

    GUAM

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (July 25, 2024) – Members of the Mayors Council of Guam meet with Missile Defense Agency and military representatives at Joint Region Marianas (JRM) headquarters in Asan, July. 24.

    John Bier, program director for the Guam Defense System for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA); Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia; Rear Adm. Brent Devore, commander, JRM; and Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, commander, 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, meet with Government of Guam and community leaders in a series of briefings July 23-24. The briefings provided an overview of the Proposed Final Guam Flight Test Environmental Assessment/Overseas Environmental Assessment that is currently available for public comment. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)

    Guam
    MDA
    JRM

