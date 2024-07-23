MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Marines set-up for Exercise Predator’s Run 24

U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, offload from a 7-ton truck during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 15, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian’s Army 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MRF-D 24.3’s Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), provided comprehensive combat service support, logistics support, and enhanced health service support in a disaggregated environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

